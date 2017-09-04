Abbeville business creator shares her labor of love

ABBEVILLE, La (KLFY) – Labor Day is more than a recognized holiday. Labor Day is a chance to honor working people and workers who work for themselves.

Sylvia Lewis, 26 of Abbeville is turning her 9 to 5 into a labor of love. Sylvia works in real estate. She says real estate signs being used by realtors are basically designed the same.

Sylvia decided to be creative and start a business building decorative real estate sign posts. “Normally realtors put up a sign and then they leave. Well, this sign basically is going to create attention. This is eye candy. This is attention for buyers. It’s going to grab the eye.”

Sylvia and her workers build the signs and cut them to size. They also ensure they’re strong enough for the outside elements. “This is going to help the economy and it’s going to help sell these homes. It’s more attention for the seller.”

According to reports, one in five firms in the U.S. with revenue of $1 million or more is woman-owned. “It’s important to have your own and everybody should. At my age 26 and single with no children, I’m just basically building up my career.” explains Sylvia.

For more information contact Sylvia’s Real Estate Post at (337) 296-3788.