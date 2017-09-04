Buckle-up and get ready: Safety reminder for this Labor Day traveling

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Labor Day weekend is considered one of the busiest weekends on the road. Planning ahead and being well-prepared is essential to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip.Trip Advisor surveyed 2, 000 people, finding 33 percent Americans planning to fly. Despite Louisiana’s average two percent gas increase, a whopping 60 percent of Americans plan to drive. Louisiana state police

Trip Advisor surveyed 2, 000 people, finding 33 percent Americans planning to fly. Despite Louisiana’s average two percent gas increase, a whopping 60 percent of Americans plan to drive. Louisiana state police advise travelers to be cautious on the road. They advise everyone look out for construction zones, with reduced speed limits and railroad crossings. An increase of state officials will also be in attendance for this holiday travel. Major Trooper Brooks David gave driving tips last year that also applies to this year’s holiday travel.

“On the interstate systems and highway systems, what we’re looking for is impaired drivers, no seatbelts, speeding, and aggressive drivers. Obviously, on the bridge, we’re going to be targeting people for following too closely. We do expect a large influx of traffic. And we’re also going to be looking for teens. Newer drivers out on the roadways,” Trooper David said. “In Louisiana, you’re not allowed to drink and drive. You’re not allowed to have an open container inside the vehicle, and obviously, you’re not allowed to text and drive,” he added.

A few safety precautions to ensure a safe ride on this Labor Day is to again, do not drink and drive, plan your route ahead of time, wear a seatbelt, do not rush your destination and enforce a distraction-free zone. To access up-to-date traveling information about weather-related road conditions, construction activities and other critical incidents by dial 5-1-1.