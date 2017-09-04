Hurricane Harvey resource center to open in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA (The Daily Advertiser) – Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters, a humanitarian association of local community voluntary organizations in Acadiana, is opening a Harvey Resource Center in Lafayette to directly address the needs of people impacted by Harvey who have evacuated to the Acadiana area.

The center will serve as a temporary hub for resources such as hot meals, clothing vouchers, resource referral and advisement, personal care kits and mental health and pastoral care.

It aims to offer short term assistance and guidance for long term recovery.

The center will be housed at The Bayou Church at 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Friday, Sept. 8.

Participating agencies include Catholic Services of Acadiana/Catholic Charities, Goodwill, United Way of Acadiana, Second Harvest Food Bank, American Red Cross, FoodNet Food Bank, 232-HELP/La 211, Lafayette Parish Homeless Children/Youth Education Program, The Bayou Church and the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission.

“We are responding to the influx of displaced persons from Texas and southwest Louisiana,” said Melinda Taylor, chair of Acadiana VOAD, in a press release. “We are taking a proactive approach and Acadiana VOAD is streamlining the immediate relief and recovery process for people already under tremendous stress.”

To meet the ongoing needs of displaced people as well as Harvey victims who remain sheltered in Texas and Louisiana, the community is urged to make monetary donations by either texting HARVEYFUND to 91999 or by visiting donate.unitedwayofacadiana.org/HarveyFund. Monetary donations can also be mailed to United Way of Acadiana, P.O. Box 52033, Lafayette, LA 70505, or dropped off at United Way of Acadiana, 215 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70501.

One hundred percent of funds will be directed to the Harvey Resource Center and to other Harvey victims in need.

This is not a drop off site for donated supplies.

If you are interested in volunteering, please register at action.unitedwayofacadiana.org/stepupnow.

For more information, please contact Melinda Taylor at 337-258-4458 or melinda@habitatlafayette.org.