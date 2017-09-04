Lafayette Parish Sheriff”s Office searching for Sheriff’s daughter and babysitter.

KLFY Newsroom Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –  The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a search for Sheriff Mark Garber’s 7 -year-old daughter and her 21-year-old babysitter.

According to officials, the search began around 7:00 p.m. Monday evening and is focused on the lake behind Garber’s property on Garber road.

Foul play has not been suspected, as there is evidence that the girl and her babysitter took a canoe out to the lake.

News 10 has a crew en route and will have more details as they develop.

