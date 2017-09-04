Lafayette Sheriff Mark Garber’s daughter & babysitter found safe after reported missing overnight

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – It was a hectic night for Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber.

But a lot of prayers were answered this morning as his 7-year old daughter, Cora, was found safe along with her babysitter, 21-year old Juliana Brooks, after being reported missing last night in Lake Martin.

There is high water in the area because of the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey and last week’s rainfall.

It is a huge area that they were searching with multiple law enforcement agencies on the scene to find these 2 missing girls.

“This is something that can happen to anyone. They were just out for an afternoon kayak around the lake and for some reason they got lost and it can happen to any of us. Last night our rescuer teams got lost in the waterway so it happens and no one is to blame.” says Lafayette Parish Chief Deputy Carlos Stout.