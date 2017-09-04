Lafayette Taco Festival postponed due to Hurricane Harvey

LAFAYETTE, LA (The Daily Advertiser) – Listen up, taco lovers!

I know just how excited you are about the Sept. 9 Taco Festival at Moncus Park at the Horse Farm in Lafayette.

But with so many of our local resources pouring into Texas for Hurricane Harvey relief, we’ve made the decision to postpone the taco-and-tequila extravaganza.

Hang in there! The Taco Festival will be held later this fall. A new date will be announced soon.

“We can’t run a great taco festival without generators,” said Judi Terzotis, president of The Daily Advertiser. “Right now, generators and lots of other equipment are in Texas — where they should be — helping victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“As residents of a region that has experienced flooding first-hand, we know flood-victim recovery is a priority. That’s why we’ve decided to postpone our Taco Fest.”

All purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. For refunds, contact Protix at 866-977-6849.

The Taco Festival will include traditional and trendy tacos, a tequila expo, lucha libre wrestling, live music, taco- and hot chili pepper-eating contests, a Chihuahua beauty pageant and more.