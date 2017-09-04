Many families including a Harvey evacuee, spend Labor Day at Girard Park

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Labor Day is a tribute to the contributions and achievements made by the American worker, and with the day off from work, many families in Lafayette spent the day enjoying the outdoors in Girard Park. That includes one woman who evacuated her family from Beaumont, Texas, because of Tropical Storm Harvey.

“We have barbecue, rice dressing, we have macaroni and cheese, everything,” said Sandra Journet.

“Relaxing, having a good time. Beautiful weather,” said Brian Cogburn.

“We like to go outside because it burns so much more calories. And we just didn’t want to stop for Labor Day.” said Fantasia Cormier.

Good food, spectacular weather, outdoor activities and family, are just some of the things that brought people together this Labor Day, but Tameika Nelson is thankful to be alive.

“We were victims of the storm, Hurricane Harvey. And we had to look for hotels to stay, and this was the closest we could find at the time,” said Tameika Nelson.

Nelson and her family evacuated from Beaumont when then-Tropical Storm Harvey hit, and the water supply for the town was shut off. She says that her family is surviving and doing the best they can for their situation.

“Well I’m glad that we’re alive, and you know, God brought us through, and we’re here together, making the best of times,” said Nelson.

For now, she says she doesn’t know what her next move will be, or when she will move back, but is thankful to have her family together with her.