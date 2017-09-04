Musson Patout “Stuffs the Truck” for those affected by Harvey

This Labor Day residents in Texas might have the day off from work but their recovery and clean up efforts won’t stop, that’s why the team at Musson Patout decided they weren’t taking the day off either.

“What we have in the trunk is donations to try to help the people who were affected by the disaster of Harvey in Texas and other areas,” said David Merrill, a member of the Musson Patout team.

The automotive group is collecting paper towels, water, soap, and other items to “Stuff the Truck”.

“Musson Patout is just trying to do what we can as an organization here in New Iberia to try to make sure that we can be doing our part,” says Merrill.

With thousands of people displaced and in need of basic necessities Merrill says that in times of need, there are no days off.

Merrill said, “We figure that you know even though it’s Labor Day, it’s a good day. A lot of people are off of work and everything so if you got people that can donate, you know they can come out to the dealership we can try to encourage them that we what we are doing and maybe they might want to do something to help us out with what we are doing.”

The donations will go directly to shelters in Texas.

Donations are being collected at the following locations:

Musson Patout GMC: 214 U.S. 90 Frontage Rd, New Iberia, LA 70560

Musson Patout Toyota: 208 U.S. 90 Frontage Rd, New Iberia, LA 70560

Musson Patout Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM: 90 Frontage Rd, New Iberia, LA 70560

Musson Patout Preowned Vehicle: 2801 LA-14, New Iberia, LA 70560