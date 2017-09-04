UPDATE: Sheriff’s daughter and babysitter found safe

UPDATE: Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber’s daughter and babysitter found safe in Lake Martin.

UPDATE: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. Folks with kayaks or canoes are asked to meet at Mashburn’s machine shop at 6:30 a.m.

From Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office facebook:

THE LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS ASKING FOR THE PUBLICS ASSISTANCE TO SEARCH FOR TWO MISSING PEOPLE IN THE SWAMP OFF GARBER ROAD. WE ARE SPECIFICALLY ASKING FOR ASSISTANCE FROM PEOPLE WITH KAYAKS. IF YOU HAVE A KAYAK OR CANOE, PLEASE MEET AT MASHBURNS MACHINE SHOP LOCATED AT THE INTERSECTION OF GARBER ROAD AND NORTH BERNARD AT 6:30 AM. ALL VOLUNTEERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE LIFE JACKETS. GPS UNITS ARE ALSO RECOMMENDED.

THANK YOU

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a search for Sheriff Mark Garber’s 7 -year-old daughter and her 21-year-old babysitter.

According to officials, the search began around 7:00 p.m. Monday evening and is focused on the lake behind Garber’s property on Garber road.

Foul play has not been suspected, as there is evidence that the girl and her babysitter took a canoe out to the lake.

News 10 has a crew en route and will have more details as they develop.