2 suspects, 2 persons of interest sought in Acadia Parish vehicle burglaries

CHURCH POINT, LA (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 2 suspects believed to be involved in a recent rash of vehicle burglaries in the Northeast portion of Acadia Parish.

Arrest warrants have been secured for Christopher Barnard, 43, of Church Point, and Raymond Mouton, 50, of Lake Charles.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson says both men have outstanding warrants for Simple Burglary.

Barnard is described as a white male, 6′ in height and weighing 150 lbs., with short black hair and is clean shaven.

His last known address is 119 Gayle Dr. in Church Point.

Mouton is described as a white male, 5’10” in height and weighing 165 lbs., with black hair and light, unshaven facial hair.

“Our investigators still have a lot of work to do regarding these burglaries. Obtaining arrest warrants for several of the burglaries does not mean that these persons were working alone or that others were not involved separately” stated Sheriff KP Gibson. “Our efforts will continue to take these suspects into custody, locate persons of interest and solve these crimes” stated Sheriff Gibson.

Gibson says Investigators are also seeking 2 people of interest who may have been involved in these crimes or may have information regarding these crimes.

Carlyss Mouton, 41 of Iowa, is a white female, 5’02” in height and weighing 116 pounds. She has brown hair with a thin build.

Her last known address is 5606 Highway 14 in Iowa.

Raquel Higginbotham, 48 of Church Point is a white female, 5’04” in height and weighing 130 pounds with dark air and a medium build.

Her last known address is 125 South Broadway in Church Point.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these people, call detectives at 788-8725 / 788-8772 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS (8477).