Acadiana Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters opens resource center

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Acadiana VOAD, also known as, Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster is opening a Harvey Resource Center in Lafayette. The Bayou Church opens their doors today through Friday for evacuees.

A week has passed since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas and parts of Louisiana. Many storm victims are now in the phase of recovery. Although Acadiana wasn’t directly hit by the storm, many volunteers say it doesn’t disregard them from giving a helping hand. The Bayou Church will serve as a temporary hub, addressing the direct needs of those impacted by Harvey. Hot meals, clothing vouchers, resource referrals and personal care kits are just a few things that are provided.

“It’s amazing to see all of these organizations come together under Acadiana Volunteer Organization Active in Disasters, which is Acadiana VOAD. And we’ve been in operations for many many years because of the number of disasters we have here. The thing is that when we come together like this we’re not what religion. We’re just here to help the people,” said Tony Credeur from Catholic Charities.

This resource center aims to offer short-term assistance for long term recovery. It is not a drop-off site for donated supplies, but donation sites are posted on unitedwayofacadiana.org. Monetary donations can also be made by texting HARVEYFUND to 9-1-9-9-9.