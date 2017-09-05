Church Point man arrested on 6 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder after domestic arguement

OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY) – Deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Opelousas that led to one arrest.

The incident happened on August 3rd on Miller Road.

An investigation revealed that the female victim and the suspect, 34-year old Joseph Robert, Jr. of Church Point, were arguing inside of a vehicle when the victim exited and began walking down the street.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says a motorist stopped to pick up the victim when Robert exited his vehicle, walked to the driver’s door and allegedly began firing at the other vehicle, striking it.

The driver had 3 infants and a teenager inside of her vehicle.

Guidroz says she drove away and Robert got back into his vehicle and followed the fleeing car to her home.

Once there, the victim ran back to Robert’s vehicle to stop the confrontation and he drove away in an unknown direction.

Deputies were able to locate Robert later and arrest him.

He was booked on 6 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Simple Criminal Damage.

Guidroz says detectives are looking into adding additional charges.

Robert is being held on a $605,000 bond.