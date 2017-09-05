Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Chicken Piccata in the Passe Partout kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Executive Chef Peter Sclafani stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen to cook Chicken Piccata.

Here’s the full recipe:

Chicken Piccata

4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

sea salt & fresh ground black pepper to taste

2 cups flour

¼ cup creole seasoning

4 Tablespoons olive oil

4 Tablespoons butter

Juice from 2 lemons

½ cup chicken stock

3 Tablespoons capers

2 Tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, chopped

8 Tablespoons butter, cubed

Place a chicken breast in a gallon plastic zip-lock freezer bag and pound with a meat mallet until flattened to about ¼” thick. Repeat with the remaining chicken breasts. Season the chicken breasts with sea salt & pepper. In a small shallow bowl add the flour and creole seasoning and mix well.

Heat 2 Tablespoons of olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium high heat. When hot, add 2 Tablespoons of butter. Dredge the chicken breasts in the flour and cook 2 at a time, about 3 minutes on each side. Remove the cooked chicken, and add the remaining 2 Tablespoons of olive oil and butter to the pan. Repeat with the remaining chicken breasts. Remove the chicken and deglaze with the lemon juice. Add the chicken stock and capers and reduce by half. Reduce the heat to low and swirl in the butter, one piece at a time to emulsify. Season the sauce to taste with sea salt and pepper. Place a chicken breast on each plate and top with some of the capers and sauce.