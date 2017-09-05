Local food truck feeds Harvey evacuees

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – As many Harvey evacuees have made Acadiana their temporary home, one local food truck owner wants to make sure they feel welcome to the Hub City.

Nearly 2 weeks after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, people here in Louisiana are still stepping up to plate to make sure evacuees feel at home as much as possible.

About 300 evacuees are calling Hampton Inn home until further notice.

While they’re here, hotel staff reached out to the community to make their stay a bit more comfortable by having volunteers prepare a home cooked meal.

Anita Thomas with Munchies Lunchbox Express says, “I just wanted to be hands-on with everything that we would be able to offer to the victims and the evacuees; just to make sure they have something to eat. Anything we can do to help, we are here.

The generosity of Munchies Lunchbox and the service at Hampton has Gwen Furguson of Orange Texas raving about Acadiana’s southern hospitality.

“I have never in my life seen a hotel pour their heart out to kids, mothers, elderly and it wasn’t the maids or the janitors, it was from high up business people, desk people, everybody pitched in and helped us. It touches my heart, I want to cry. I’ve never seen anything like this” said Furguson.

Ms. Furguson says some of them only evacuated with the clothes on their backs, through donations, they were given the clothing they needed.