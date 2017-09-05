Monthly ‘Blue Monday’ Jam Session set for September 11th, organizer impressed with event growth

By Published:

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – The next ‘Blue Monday’ Jam Session is scheduled for this coming Monday, September 11th at Jefferson Street Pub.

The monthly event is in it’s eighth month and is designed to raise money for life care services for aging and retired musicians.

‘Blue Monday’ Organizer, John Williams, says he is impressed with the growth the monthly event has shown in such a short time.

“It’s been awesome to see our community come together each and every month to do something for our musicians. It’s something I can’t wait to see how much it grows. It’s been amazing.” said Williams.

 

The ‘Blue Monday’ house band includes Major Handy, Mr. Lee Little Buck, Steve Adams and much more.

It’s a great night for a great cause.

