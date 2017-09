TODAY ON YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN, WE’RE GOING TO BE TALKING ABOUT FLOWER BEDS. IT ALL STARTS WITH THE MULCH?

WELL TO KEEP YOUR MOISTURE THERE DURING THE SUMMER ESPECIALLY AND TO KEEP YOUR WEEDS DOWN. BUT WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT TODAY ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE A NEW FLOWER BED, WE HAVE A WEED KILLER PUT OUR BY ROUND UP AND WHAT THIS DOES IS KILL THE WEEDS OFF REAL QUICKLY FOR A NEW BED THEN YOU CAN COME BACK WITH THE MULCH. NOW WE HAVE DIFFERENT MULCHES HERE. I HAVE THE CYPPRESS, THE CEDER AND WE HAVE THE PINE NEEDLEDS. NOW THIS IS THE ONE I LIKE BEST THAT I USE IN MY FLOWER BEDS HERE. AND WHY IS THAT? WELL BECAUSE IT BREAKS DOWN INTO YOURE SOIL. IT MAKES YOUR SOIL BETTER. WHEREAS THE OTHERS DON’T BREAK DOWN. NOW THEY ACTUALLY WORK AS A GOOD MULCH BUT THEY AREN’T BREAKING DOWN INTO YOUR SOIL AGAIN. SO THIS IS A NATURAL PRODUCT AND IT WORKS GREAT. IT LASTS USUALLY ABOUT A YEAR AFTER I PUT IT OUT. SOMETIMES A LITTLE MORE THAN A YEAR. BUT THE OTHERS WILL LAST LONGER THAN THAT BUT YOU CAN’T REALLY TILL THEM IN BECAUSE THEY WON’T REALLY BREAK DOWN. THIS ONE BREAKS DOWN.

SO THAT HELPS RIGHT THERE TO MAKE A BETTER LOOKING FLOWER BED.