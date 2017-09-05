New date set for Lafayette’s Taco Festival

Related Coverage Lafayette Taco Festival postponed due to Hurricane Harvey

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Listen up, taco lovers!

The Taco Festival has been rescheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at Moncus Park at the Horse Farm in Lafayette.

I know just how excited you were about the Sept. 9 Taco Festival.

But with so many of our local resources pouring into Texas for Hurricane Harvey relief, we’ve made the decision to postpone the taco-and-tequila extravaganza.

“We can’t run a great taco festival without generators,” said Judi Terzotis, president of The Daily Advertiser. “Right now, generators and lots of other equipment are in Texas — where they should be — helping victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“As residents of a region that has experienced flooding first-hand, we know flood-victim recovery is a priority. That’s why we’ve decided to postpone our Taco Fest.”

All purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. For refunds, contact Protix at 866-977-6849.

The Taco Festival will include traditional and trendy tacos, a tequila expo, lucha libre wrestling, live music, taco- and hot chili pepper-eating contests, a Chihuahua beauty pageant and more.

For more information, CLICK HERE.