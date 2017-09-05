Parts of Acadia Parish without power

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Officials say that portions of Acadia Parish are currently dealing with power outages.

They add that the issue involves an electrical service line.

Workers plan to flip a switch that will back feed electricity for another route.

The places affected are the following:

All of Rayne

All of Duson

Parts of Ebenezer

Highway 90 from Rayne towards Crowley.

Parts of E Crowley in rural areas.

Highway 35 South in Rayne going towards Indian bayou

Western parts of Scott

Officials are hoping to restore power to these areas as soon as possible.