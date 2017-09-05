Parts of Acadia Parish without power

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Officials say that portions of Acadia Parish are currently dealing with power outages.
They add that the issue involves an electrical service line.
Workers plan to flip a switch that will back feed electricity for another route.
The places affected are the following:
All of Rayne
All of Duson
Parts of Ebenezer
Highway 90 from Rayne towards Crowley.
Parts of E Crowley in rural areas.
Highway 35 South in Rayne going towards Indian bayou
Western parts of Scott
Officials are hoping to restore power to these areas as soon as possible.