RAW: Official with Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office speaks about search for Sheriff’s daughter, babysitter

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Col. Carlos Stout addressed the situation and the search for Sheriff Mark Garber’s 7year-old daughter and her 21-year-old babysitter.

According to Stout, it appears that while the babysitter and little girl were canoeing in the lake behind the Garber residence, they may have veered off into the wetland area around the lake

The little girl is described as 41/2 feet tall weighing 60 pounds.

Several different agencies are assisting in the search including Louisiana State Police in the air and on the ground and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The search has expanded to about a 4-mile radius.

Stout says that Sheriff Garber was in Port Arthur, TX earlier today, and when he returned at around 5:15 in the evening, he realized that his daughter and the babysitter were missing.

Anyone with kayaks or canoes are asked to meet at Mashburn’s Machine shop at 6:30 a.m. to help with this search.