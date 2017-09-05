Victim who died from weekend accidental shooting identified

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen who died after being accidentally shot over the weekend in Parks.

According to Major Ginny Higgins with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, 16-year old Javon Sonnier was found with a gunshot wound in his neck on Saturday night.

At that time, 17-year old Ryan Jeffery was arrested and charged with 1 count of negligent injury.

Higgins says on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office was notified that Sonnier had died.

Jeffery was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with 1 count of negligent homicide.

A vigil to remember Sonnier will be held at 6:30 Thursday night at 5300 bridge street highway in Parks.