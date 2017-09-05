Weekend benefit concert raises over $10,000 for Harvey victims

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Many public figures and celebrities are lending a helping hand for the thousands of flood victims who lost everything to Hurricane Harvey.

You can add zydeco legend Chris Ardoin to that list.

He and community leaders The Cravins Brothers organized a benefit concert Sunday at scandal’s night club in Lafayette.

The group tells News 10 they raised $10,175 to help the victims of Harvey.

They will turn over the funds during a check presentation on Wednesday.

Some of the local artists who performed in addition to Ardoin included Cupid, Connie G, Leon Chavis, Travis Motte, and Lil’ Wayne of the Zydeco group “Same ‘Ol Two step”.