Work moving along on Verot School Road

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The road work on Verot School Road began in late 2015. And for some drivers, it seems like it will never end!

“It’s horrible. I’m tired of it. I’m always late to work. I wish they would hurry up and fix it,” said Rkaysha Smith of Lafayette.

But drivers will have to wait a while because the project is very involved. DOTD Public Information Officer Deidra Druilhet said Verot School gets very busy, especially during morning and evening commutes.

“It would back up for miles at a time. Traffic would be at a standstill. The commute was quite extensive for motorists who traveled along that corridor,” Druilhet said.

That’s why the road is being widened from two to four lanes – from Feu Follet Road to Vincent Road.

The first phase involved clearing out trees and limbs and drainage upgrades. The second phase is the actual roadwork itself.

Contractors are tearing up the existing roadway and replacing it with a new concrete road.

The DOTD said the wet summer has been a challenge for the contractors. However, officials say the $32 million project is still on schedule to be finished by late summer 2018.

Drivers aren’t the only ones frustrated by the construction. It hasn’t been easy for businesses along Verot School, either. Some say the road work has hurt their business.

“And that is a challenge, any time you do construction especially through an area where there are quite a few businesses,” said Druilhet.

She said the contractors have put up signs and built temporary access roads.

“They’ve been working pretty rapidly to try to get in and get out, and minimize the impacts of those local businesses,” said Druilhet.

Verot School road is also known as LA-339. The entire length of the construction zone is just over three miles.