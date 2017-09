ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) Police in Abbeville are on the scene of a shooting on Graceland near St. Peter Avenue.

Police have confirmed that one person has been shot and was transferred to a local hospital.

Police say the victim is in stable but guarded condition.

So far no arrest have been made, however police did say that they are questioning a suspect.

This is a developing story. KLFY will have additional details as they are released.