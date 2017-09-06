Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness holds an Irma preparation session

BATON ROUGE, La.- As most of the southeastern u-s gears up for Hurricane Irma, here in Louisiana… government officials with the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness held a hurricane prep session Tuesday.

As hurricane Irma barrels toward the east coast, government officials here in Louisiana are not turning their cheek on the possibility of this storm entering the Gulf.

Yesterday, officials walked through how they will respond if the state gets hit by a major hurricane, while parts of the gulf coast are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey. GOHSEP said Tuesday’s exercise envisioned a Category 3 Hurricane moving across Florida, into the Gulf and impacting New Orleans and other south Louisiana parishes. Governor John Bel Edwards said this is something very hard to predict.

“Irma is a very strong storm and the challenge here is the sequence we make in decisions as the storm approaches require us to make some decisions perhaps before we know that this storm is going to the north and stay out of the the gulf,” said Governor Edwards.

He added that yesterday’s exercises were just preparation for what could possibly come to Louisiana’s direction.

