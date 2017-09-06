Hurricane Harvey students enrolling in Lafayette schools

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Many evacuees have made their way from Texas to the Harvey Resource Center in Lafayette. just to survive day to day life. The Center is made up of a lot of families. With that comes school.

Most are just trying to survive day-to-day life.

The Center is made up of a lot of families; with that, comes school.

The Lafayette Parish School System is serving as a temporary home of education for families involved in Hurricane Harvey.

LPSS is enrolling students Lafayette Parish schools to continue their education during their time in Lafayette recovering from the storm.

“There is a great deal of uncertainty with the families we are seeing here. Not sure if they are going to be here days, weeks, or months,” says Kim Boudreaux of the Harvey Resource Center.

For parents who have enrolled their children in school, it’s about not losing progress in their child’s development.

“My granddaughter she’s smart but she’s very very intelligent and smart and I don’t want her to fall back,” says Latitia McDonald from Orange, TX.

LPSS also gives students uniforms and backpacks with supplies already in them. el-net-uh

Elnatta Broussard is a mother of two. She has a five-year-old and a one-year-old. she also lost her job in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

She also lost her job in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

“Messed up all the way around no matter how you look at it because once I get home I have no way of paying my bills anyway when I get home,” says Broussard.

She says it is about the bigger picture for her kids.

“You don’t want them to lose what they have learned throughout the school year. You don’t want them to lose that. I don’t want my daughter to lose that. I want her to remember everything she learns throughout school. It’s going to pay off in the end. She needs to keep her education,” says Broussard.

Students are assigned to schools based on their proximity to the hotel they are staying or wherever they are residing while they are in Lafayette.

LPSS employees say they have enrolled over 30 students so far.