Kinder man arrested on Domestic Abuse Battery charge

KINDER, La. (KLFY) – Deputies with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest on an outstanding warrant.

On Tuesday, Corey Briscoe, 31, of Kinder, was booked on charges that stem from a domestic incident that took place in August in the 17,000 block of Parish Line Road.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey says deputies responded to a disturbance and battery on that day and Briscoe was not on scene upon their arrival.

A warrant was obtained for Briscoe and he would later be taken into custody.

Briscoe was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail without incident on Tuesday on the following charges:

Domestic Abuse Battery

Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling

Aggravated Battery

Criminal Damage to Property