Owner arrested for neglect after horse rescued from ‘deplorable conditions’

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly neglecting a horse to a criminal level because the animal could possibly die.

“This is among the worst cases of horse neglect that I’ve seen,” says Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana. “We are hoping this deserving horse beats the odds and has a chance at a happy life.”

Officials say Kenneth D. Corley was arrested on September 5 by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with cruelty to animals (misdemeanor) and is being held in the parish jail.

According to the Humane Society, the horse is in guarded condition and is “fighting for his life” at the Kleinpeter Equine Veterinary Services.

The 7-year-old buckskin stud was reportedly found in “deplorable conditions.”

Horse found in “deplorable conditions” in Gonzales View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo Credit: Humane Society of Louisiana) (Photo Credit: Humane Society of Louisiana) (Photo Credit: Humane Society of Louisiana) (Photo Credit: Humane Society of Louisiana)

“Skin and bones, he was standing in incredible filth,” states a press release from the Humane Society for Louisiana. “Once the stall door was opened, the long-suffering animal was able to walk outside. He seemed eager for affection.”

The horse, now named Miraj, was transported to the equine hospital with the assistance of the investigating deputy.

“We salute the Sheriff’s Department and Sgt. [Steven] Thrash in particular for this determination to help this horse,” says Dorson. “The Sergeant even provided an escort for the horse trailer, which had to moved very slowly to avoid any injury to Miraj.”

Donations to assist with Miraj’s care can be made at www.HumaneLA.org and checks made be sent to: Humane Society of Louisiana, PO Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.