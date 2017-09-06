St. Landry Parish School Board prepared to register students displaced because of Hurricane Harvey

OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY) – In response to the catastrophic flooding in Texas and western Louisiana, St. Landry Parish Schools say they are prepared to see an influx of displaced students.

Communications Specialist Kelly Garrett says the St. Landry Parish School District is currently responding to the needs of displaced students, with an aim to keep families and siblings together at their new school for them to feel welcomed and safe after going through such a catastrophic event.

Garrett says if you have been displaced because of Hurricane Harvey to visit the St. Landry Parish School Board Office’s Instructional Resource Center Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to begin the enrollment process.

School Board personnel will be taking registration packets and assisting in the registration process in order to better serve displaced students and their parents or guardians.

Garrett says the central office staff is ready to assist any displaced student who is relocating to the parish and the office is fully aware that displaced students may not have all the required documents to do so.

She asks to bring all documentation families have that may be pertinent to the registration process.

Families interested in enrolling their children in the St Landry Parish School District can do so by visiting www.slp.k12.la.us, calling (337) 948-3657, or visiting the Instructional Resource Center located at 1013 E. Creswell Lane in Opelousas.

Information needed for registration and registration packets can be found on the St. Landry Parish School Board website HERE.