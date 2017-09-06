State Police seeking driver who struck and injured cyclist near Pine Grove

KLFY Newsroom Published:
(Photo Credit: Pixabay)

PINE GROVE, La (KLFY) – Troopers with State Police Troop L are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash that left a cyclist injured.

The crash occurred this morning just before 6:00 a.m. near the Kleinpeter Dairy Farm east of Pine Grove.

Troopers are looking for a gold colored early 2000s model Ford F-150 with a Mississippi license plate.

A preliminary investigation determined that the crash occurred as the F-150 was traveling west on LA Highway 16 when it entered the eastbound lane in an attempt to pass several westbound vehicles.

Trooper spokesperson Dustin Dwight says the truck’s driver side mirror struck the cyclist, who was traveling east on the eastbound shoulder.

The cyclist was ejected on impact, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Dwight says the driver did stop briefly before fleeing the scene toward Pine Grove and is described as a white male between the ages of 25 and 30.

He was reportedly accompanied by another white male of approximately the same age.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to contact State Police Troop L at 985-893-6250.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s