UPDATE: Police identify man who died after falling into rice bin in Crowley

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that 45 year old Wayne Richard of Morse died Wednesday after falling nto an industrial rice bin in Acadia Parish.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the incident took place at Faulks Farm, south of Crowley, on Benton Road.

According to the initial investigation, farmers where working in the rice bins when Richard fell into the bin.

He was consumed by rice as farmers and first responders worked diligently to free him.

After being located, aid was given, unfortunately he did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroners Office, Gibson said.

“This tragic incident has been ruled accidental and the investigation is closed. I would like to personally thank the many farmers and first responders who fought to save Mr. Richard” Gibson stated.

