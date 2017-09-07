Bayou Teche Water Works issues boil advisory in areas near Daspit Rd. & Cemetery Highway

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Bayou Teche Water Works has issued a water boil advisory due to the system losing pressure.

Officials say the system lost pressure below 15 psi this morning at 8:30 a.m. when farming operations broke an 8″ water main near the 1300 block of Daspit Road.

Affected customers include those living along Cemetery Highway (LA 347), LA 31 and all roads connected to Cemetery Highway and LA 31 between New Iberia and St. Martinville.

Customers along Daspit Road from Cemetery Highway to New Iberia are also affected.

Repairs are being made now, but affected residents are urged to bring their water to a rolling boil for 3 full minutes before consuming.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until clean water samples have been cleared by DHH.

For more information, please contact Rick Frederick at 337-229-6029.