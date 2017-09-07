Cecilia man arrested on drug charges at Henderson business

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) – Henderson Police and Narcotics Agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office have made one arrest after investigating reports of suspected illegal drug activity.

On Wednesday morning, agents executed a search warrant at the EZ Mart, Inc. located in the 1500 block of Henderson Highway.

Major Ginny Higgins says the warrant was obtained after an undercover operation whereby an agent purchased illegal drugs and paraphernalia from the business.

Agents found the store manager, Omar Azal Aljawi, 19, of Cecilia, in possession of Amphetamines, Marijuana, and hundreds of items of drug paraphernalia.

Higgins says drug paraphernalia included hundreds of marijuana pipes, meth pipes, plastic baggies, digital scales, hidden compartments and material used to smoke crack cocaine.

Following the execution of the warrant, the store was temporarily closed until all drugs and drug paraphernalia were removed from the property.

Aljawi was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Possession of Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine)

Possession of Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law (Possession of CDS within 2,000 feet of a Religious Building “Drug Free Zone”)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

If you suspect illegal drug activity is occurring in your neighborhood, please call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Tip Line at (337) 394-2626.