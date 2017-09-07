Downtown Abbeville sidewalks getting face lift

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Sidewalks in downtown Abbeville are getting a major facelift after the City Council approved the Downtown Sidewalk Repair Budget Tuesday evening.

“You see that’s a safety hazard,” said Brady Broussard Jr., Abbeville Councilman.

The new project was approved Tuesday to repair, refurbish and report if necessary, some dwindled sidewalks in the downtown area of Abbeville.

“It’s going to be good to improve our pedestrian friendly downtown area,” said Broussard Jr.

The project is budgeted for $85,000 and includes 5,884 square feet of side walk scheduled to be repaired in the area.

“This is not going to cost citizens anything. This is in the budget. This guys within the budget of the city” said Broussard Jr.

The plan was introduced in 2015, and the mayor of the city recently put it in his 2017 budget.

Councilman Broussard Jr. says that some tree roots have torn up the sidewalks, other sidewalks are missing, and that’s a huge safety concern that some of his constituents have noticed for a long time.

“This is going to repair all those things. It’s going to make them safer, it’s going to make them easier to navigate, and that should make it more fun for people to walk in our downtown,” he said.

Broussard Jr. added that the construction should begin this month. As for the timetable, he says that it depends on the weather and other circumstances.