Fans gathered at Cajundome for Janet Jackson concert

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Grammy award winning and multi-platinum selling artist, Janet Jackson kicked off her State of the World tour tonight at the Cajundome.

From t-shirts to converse high tops, Janet Jackson memorabilia was everywhere

Fans began lining up outside the Cajun dome about two hours before the 8 pm showtime.

Before the show, some fortunate fans got a chance to meet and greet the superstar.

Others told us their favorite song and why they love her so much!

“I’ve been a Janet Jackson fan since I was six years old and I’ve danced to rhythm nation and I just love her,” said fan Pauline Zehner.

Mary Martin, another fan said: I love Janet because she’s so down to earth.”

“Dionne Washington said: “I just admired her ever since I was young, her rhythm, and her movement.”

And when Lisa Guidry was asked what her favorite song, she said, “All of them!”

Tomorrow Janet heads to Texas to visit and offer aid to Hurricane Harvey victims.