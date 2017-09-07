Gov. Edwards’ Office plans statewide blood drive Friday to benefit Harvey victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The following is a press release from the Office of Governor John Bel Edwards:

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office of Programs and Planning is holding a statewide blood drive on Friday, September 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at locations around the state. Following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, LifeShare Blood Center is calling on those who can to help relieve the blood supply shortage and support patient needs throughout the region.

“My office is organizing this blood drive as part of our commitment to doing everything we can to help our neighbors in the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation,” said Gov. Edwards. “Louisianans always step up in a time of crisis and pull together to help those most in need. I am asking anyone who can give to please do so either this Friday or in the near future.”

The blood drive will be held at the following locations throughout Louisiana:

Shreveport State Office Building

1525 Fairfield Ave.

Northeast Louisiana State Office Building in Monroe

24 Accent Dr.

Alexandria State Office Building

900 Murray St.

Brandywine VI State Office Building in Lafayette

825 Kaliste Saloom Rd.

McNeese State University, Lake Charles

Lether E Frazar Memorial Library

300 Beauregard Dr.

Harvey State Office Building

2150 West Bank Expressway

University of New Orleans, University Center, 2nd Floor

2000 Lakeshare Dr.

LifeShare Blood Center reported more than 1,500 donations that were not able to take place because of Hurricane Harvey just in its coverage area and that number continues to grow as operations are still not fully resumed.

“In Hurricane Harvey’s destruction, many communities have not been able to donate blood to support the medical needs of local patients. Giving blood this Friday will ensure donated blood is available for the patients that are in Louisiana hospitals and help provide for our neighbors who are experiencing such devastation in Southeast Texas,” said Chad A. Douglas, CEO, LifeShare Blood Center.

All blood types are needed and blood donors may also go to any volunteer blood donation center. For more information about blood donation go to lifeshare.org.