KLFY Athlete of the Week: Sacred Heart Quarterback Wesley Launey

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Wesley Launey quarterbacks the sacred heart Trojans.

Sacred heart won their first game The Tee Cotton Bowl vs. Ville Platte in week 1.

Launey’s performance helped that happen.

He threw just 8 passes completing 6 of them, but, 2 went for touchdowns.

Wes ended the night with 151 yards passing.

That performance earned him honors as Athlete of the Week.

“It’s my job to get the play in, and help everybody. I hope we can be consistent as a team, and that I can help our team do that and accomplish that goal,” Launey said.

Sacred Heart head coach Josh Harper says Launey keeps this team focused on the goals at hand!

“He’s a hard working kid, in the weight room, classroom and on the field. He’s a gritty kid…Me and Wes have a good relationship in that I’ll tell him what to do, and he’ll give it back to me… it’s a good QB/coach relationship! He knows what I expect and the expectations are high for him and he’s a great kid to coach,” Harper said.

Sacred Heart faces the St. Edmund Blue jays on Friday.