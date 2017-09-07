KLFY News Anchor and Rhythm Nation Member Darla Montgomery busts a move

KLFY Newsroom

LAFAYETTE La. (KLFY) News 10 anchor Darla Montgomery was able to show off some moves from the Rythm Nation before Janet Jackson kicked off her “State of the World” Tour at the Cajundome

Like her millions of fans across the globe, Darla enjoyed Ms. Jackson’s talents from the early days on the TV show “good times” to stage and screen in “Poetic Justice” and the latest, Tyler Perry’s hit movies “Why Did I Get Married”, 1 and 2

Of course, Jackson is also known for Billboard hits like “Miss You Much”, “All For You,” and “Rhythm Nation”.

Tomorrow Jackson heads to Texas to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey; she says it will be hands on, up close and personal assistance.

 

