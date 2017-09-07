Louisiana’s Ragin’ Cajuns show support to Texas neighbors affected by Harvey

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Hurricane Harvey forced thousands of Texans out of their homes.

Some of which are staying in hotels right here in Lafayette.

During Saturday’s game against Southeastern Louisiana, the Ragin’ Cajuns took the field with the Texas state flag to pay tribute to the victims of Harvey.

“We’ve got some players on our team affected by that and so we let one of our Texas football players, Ryheem Malone carried out the Texas flag,” said Cajun coach Mark Hudspeth.

But it wasn’t just the carrying of the flag.

Coach Hudspeth distributed 20 to 30 of his personal tickets to Harvey evacuees from Houston and Beaumont staying at the local Doubletree.

“Every day when I’m watching this on TV or Twitter you know it’s hard to believe that our life just sort of goes on every day and we’re fixing to go to practice and then you think about what these other families are really going through right now and so just to show a sign of support any small way that we can to let them know we’re thinking about them,” Hudspeth said.

Coach Hud says he’s also sending his love and support to the Ragin’ Cajun alumni who were affected by the storm and he hopes to see them at Cajun field soon.