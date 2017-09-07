Salvation Army’s ‘Empty Bowl’ Fundraiser brings funds for renovations and operations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Salvation Army prepares to hold its 3rd ‘annual Empty Bowl’ fundraiser from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, September 7 at River Oaks Event Center.

Lt. Samantha McGee from the Lafayette Salvation Army says the proceeds from the event will benefit the programs of the Salvation Army, which provides much-needed services to the area’s needy.

Attendees will also receive a handmade, one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl designed by local artisans.

Salvation Army Advisory Board member, Rodney Bullard, Vice President of Community Affairs for Chick-fil-A, and Executive Director of the Chick-fil-A Foundation will be the guest speaker.

Entertainment will be provided by Grammy-nominated Music Educator and Saxophonist Mickey Smith, Jr.

For more information on sponsorship levels or individual tickets, call 337-235-2407. .