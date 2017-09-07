Suspect in Abbeville shooting arrested in Lafayette, accomplice being sought

ABBEVILLE, La (KLFY) – Police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in Abbeville.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Graceland and Alley Street.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, identified as Dustin Broussard of Abbeville, with what appeared to be two gunshot wounds in his upper torso.

He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Officers were later able to identify the alleged shooter as Treborian Cooper, 17, of Abbeville.

Sargent Ryan Boutte says Cooper was located in Lafayette just after midnight and arrested by Lafayette Police.

Cooper was transported to Abbeville and booked on an Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Armed Robbery charge.

He is being held on a $700,000 bond.

Boutte says officers are also in the process of obtaining additional warrants on the shooter’s accomplice.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Abbeville Police.