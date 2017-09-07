The Best of 90 Plus shares colorful aspects of life

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – KLFY News 10 “The Best of 90 Plus” features Mae Prather, 95 of Lafayette.

Prather has an unwavering hand and a sharp eye for detail.

In her spare time, she does porcelain art.

Prather’s advice on maturing gracefully is to do what grabs your heart. “I think it expresses your feelings and your inward feels,” says Prather.

Prather says she’s originally from Houston, studied Home Economics and did some fashion modeling.

“I have two fine boys. I had one daughter who is deceased. I think I’m most proud of my children,” adds Prather.

Prather’s advice to living life is to go after what you enjoy. “Find something you are really interested in and pursue it. I think you become more adept as you pursue your craft,” explains Prather.