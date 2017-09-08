Beyond the Jersey: Honoring number 81

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Dashaun Foster played football for Opelousas High School.

After a tragic accident, while playing basketball, Foster passed away last year.

The Tigers aren’t just dedicating this season to him, but they’re commemorating his life with the number 81.

“Great kid, very good athlete, well-liked person, good grades, everything you could ask for in a son and in a person,” Opelousas High coach Doug Gillory says in describing what Foster meant for the community.

Following Foster’s death, his teammates knew they wanted his legacy to live on.

“The kids have really come together in his name and everything we do has ‘DF’ on our shirts on everything we wear. It’s been a motivational thing for us but we’d much rather have him with us,” Gillory says.

The number 81 which was worn by Foster is now worn by one of his team mates every week. A player who exemplifies the young man Foster was.

“We’re starting off with the seniors that really work hard, our leaders. Quincy (Ledet) wore it the first week Marley (Young) wore it last night,” Gillory says.

Head coach Doug Gillory knows all too well what it’s like to lose a child, so he wants to make sure they do right by honoring the Foster Family

“I personally lost a child years ago and I know how it feels so if we going to dedicate this season to him, we’re going to do it the right way. We got to really play in his memory and so far the kids have done that, they’ve worked their tails off and last night was in memory of him, the win,” says Gillory.

The Tigers won their first home game in five years with a 38-6 victory over Westgate.