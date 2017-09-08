Community rallies for LeBlanc family after son’s tragic death

Every parent’s worst nightmare is having to bury their child.

For the LeBlanc family, that horror became a reality when their son, Griffin, 11, was tragically killed on Sept. 2 in a jet ski accident at Herbert’s Landing in Cameron Parish.

According to officials, Griffin’s life vest came off when he hit the water after colliding with a boat.

The Lafayette family is understandably shocked and devastated – and the community is rallying to show their support.

Griffin, who was a sixth-grader at Our Lady of Fatima in Lafayette, is remembered for his incredible personality, infectious smile and so much more.

On Sept. 3, there was a vigil held at the school during which people prayed and offered condolences.

Thousands of messages have been pouring in, as the community wants to help in any way possible.

Now, there’s a way.

A GoFundMe page has been created by someone close to the LeBlanc family – but fundraising wasn’t the initial intent. The page was set up as a place for people to offer their support, prayers and well wishes as the family grieves this tremendous loss.

But almost instantaneously, donations started flooding in – and the family wants to relay a very important message.

Any funds received will go directly back into the community in Griffin’s honor. No money will be put toward funeral expenses or any other costs associated with his death.

Once the family has more time to grieve, they will determine how the money will be used to best honor Griffin’s life.

They are overwhelmed with the love and prayers being received and appreciate the respect that’s been shown for their privacy.

Visit www.gofundme.com/love-support-for-leblanc-family to offer your condolences.