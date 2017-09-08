First and 10 2017 Week 2 Faust Phenom and other scores

Part 1

This week’s Faust Phenom is Acadiana running back Ziggy Francis.

Francis had an excellent game for Acadiana scoring 2 TDs on the ground including a 67-yard score to help the Rams defeat Ruston.

Other Games:

LCA 55, Loreauville 13

Sacred Heart 29, St. Edmund 21

Other Scores

Catholic High Of New Iberia 54, St. Louis 24

Sam Houston 42, Cecilia 7

Northside 28, Slaughter CC 24

Opelousas Catholic 22, Vermilion Catholic 6

Pine Prarie 26, Ville Platte 6

North Vermilion 49, Franklin 20

Church Point 41, Abbeville 7