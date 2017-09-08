Gov. Edwards’ Office plans statewide blood drive; donation site located in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Hurricane Harvey didn’t just impact many lives and homes. It stopped several operations from taking place, including blood drive donations.

The storm’s destruction put several blood drive operations on hold as thousands were displaced from their homes and many businesses were shut down.

Life Share Blood Center reports 1,500 donations that were not able to take place and Governor John Bel Edwards is willing to help restore them. Beginning at 10 a-m and running through 3 p-m, Louisianans can donate blood at designated site spread across the state.After Harvey’s devastation in Texas, Governor Edwards says life share blood center is looking to relieve the blood supply shortage and support patient needs in the region.

If you would like to donate blood here in the Hub City, the Brandywine VI State office building on Kaliste Saloom will serve as a donation center. All blood types are needed.