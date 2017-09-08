Local Zydeco organization and musicians sponsoring benefit concert this weekend

LAFAYETTE (La.) KLFY- If anyone can relate to the devastation in Texas, it’s residents from Louisiana who have been through the similar situations from hurricanes like Katrina and Rita.

Zydeco musicians and other local organizations are sponsoring a full weekend of benefit concerts to help neighborhoods in Texas, who have helped Louisiana residents in the past.

“Now it’s our turn to basically help our brothers and sisters in need,” said Rod Sias with the Zydeco Historical and Preservation Society.

The benefit concert is a fundraiser that will showcase some of Louisiana’s top zydeco musicians.

“We start off on Saturday morning with Rusty Metoyer in Lake Charles,” says Sias.

The concert then moves to Opelousas Saturday night before closing out the weekend Sunday in Lafayette.

The weekend is more than just music, it’s about making a difference.

Anthony Dopsie, a Grammy award nominee says, “You never know when it’s your turn so you always have to give back I know and that’s number one in my book.”

Tshirts and tribute CDs will be sold this weekend as well as online.

“This is going to be a sustained fundraiser because the rebuilding effort is not going to happen and it’s not gonna take one year to rebuild. It’s going to take many many years,” says Sais

Being able to restore and preserve zydeco music and its history is something Sais takes great pride in.

“To preserve and tell the stories of this rich culture while people are living alright, it’s a joy I mean you can’t, it’s better than anything that I’ve ever experienced,” says Sias.

For more information about the benefit concert visit the Zydeco Historical and Preservation Society website.