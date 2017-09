OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas police are investigating a burglary that happened Sunday at Money Mart on Edith Street.

Police say three suspects gained entry into the store, around 3am Sunday, through a large hole that was made to the rear wall.

A safe containing approximately $30,000 was stolen during the robbery, police said.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance with any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.