United Way for Evangeline and St. Landry Parish reached out to United way in Orange County, TX

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – United Ways from Texas and Louisiana are partnering to help out Harvey victims in need.

The St Landry-Evangeline United Way in Louisiana have been collecting donations and have been reaching out to the United way in Orange County, Texas as part of their “Operation Orange” outreach.

Executive director Ginger Lecompte says while the larger cities are getting help and donations, it’s important to not forget the smaller communities affected as well.

“I think that they fall into that trap of being too small for media coverage. And so they are on the periphery of what’s happening. They are in dire need just the same. Their houses have been flooded. Their businesses have been flooded. Schools are closed. People are being displaced,” Lecompte said.

If you would like to help out in the outreach you can contact the St. Landry-Evangeline United Way offices at 337-942-7815.

Lecompte adds that trucks are needed to haul donations to Texas.