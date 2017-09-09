Sheriff deputy’s unit stolen, recovered. High-powered rifle, gun taken

Authorities have recovered a marked Lafayette Parish Sheriff Deputy’s vehicle that was stolen Friday night.

Public Information Officer John Mowell said the vehicle was taken from the home of an off-duty deputy in 100 block of Reserve Street and found several hours later just a few blocks away in the 100 block of Pall Mall Drive.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office still need the public’s help locating the deputy’s stolen gear after Mowell said the thief broke a rack and took a high-powered rifle and a pistol.

Anyone with information should contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-232-9211.