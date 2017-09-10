St. Genevieve students collect items for hurricane victims

KLFY Newsroom Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Students at St. Genevieve Catholic School, in Lafayette, teamed up with the Knights of Columbus and the Cajun Navy– to send much needed supplies to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

All week, the students and K-C members have been collecting donations of bottled water, cleaning supplies and other items.

On Sunday, those donations were handed over to the Cajun Navy, who will then transport the donations to flood victims in Texas.

Tom Breaux – Knights of Columbus : “I think that’s one thing, if you want to call it the cajun culture, i think people of this area here, not to isolate one culture, but the people of this area… how they respond to people that are in need. It’s tremendous, this is another prime example.”

